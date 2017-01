Live Australian Open 2017, Day 6: Rafael Nadal battling it out with Alexandor Zverev

Rafael Nadal will be put in the spotlight at the Rod Laver Arena as he takes on Alexander Zverev. Nadal has been impressive in his run at the Australian Open so far but Zverev will be a big test for nadal to pass. Serena Williams be facing fellow American Nicole Gibbs.

Milos Raonic faces Gilles Simon and David Ferrer faces Roberto Bautista Agut at Hissense Arena. Carolina Wozniacki will face Johanna Konta while David Goffin will be looking to get past Ivo karlovic.

