Live Australian Open, women’s singles final: Serena Williams takes on sister Venus Williams in the final

Live Australian Open, Women's Singles Final: Serena Williams takes on Venus Williams in the final in what is their ninth title match up.

And it all comes down to this! From what started as a draw of 128 women, it comes down to two women and those two women come from the same family, practiced and grew up at the same courts in southern California. On Saturday night in Melbourne, Serena Williams takes on her older sibling Venus Williams in the final of Australian Open with both women setting boundaries in sport. At a combined age of 71 – they are the oldest pairing in a Grand Slam women’s final in the Open Era.

At the Australian Open, Serena has six wins while Venus is chasing her first. On the whole, Serena is looking to edge Steffi Graf for her 23rd Grand Slam and Venus is eyeing her first Grand Slam title since Wimbledon in 2008. Catch live scores and updates from women’s final between Serena Williams and Venus Williams.

