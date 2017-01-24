Australian Open Day 9, live tennis score: Stan Wawrinka faces Jo Wilfried Tsonga, Venus Williams through

Live Australian Open Day 8: Stan Wawrinka had beaten Andreas Seppi to get to the quarter finals. (Source: Reuters) Live Australian Open Day 8: Stan Wawrinka had beaten Andreas Seppi to get to the quarter finals. (Source: Reuters)

We are approaching the business end of the tournament and there are lots of big names playing decisive encounters on Day 8. Venus Williams will be looking to continue her incredible late career comeback as she faces Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Stan Wawrinka and Jo Wilfried Tsonga will go head to head at the Rod Laver Arena in the men’s quarter finals. Later in the day, Roger Federer will look to beat Mischa Zverev, who sensationally knocked out world no. 1 Andy Murray.

