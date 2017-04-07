Leander passé

Forty-three-year-old Leander Paes made his Davis Cup debut in 1990 and jointly holds the record for most doubles wins in the tournament. PTI Forty-three-year-old Leander Paes made his Davis Cup debut in 1990 and jointly holds the record for most doubles wins in the tournament. PTI

Ever since India’s Davis Cup team was announced for the April 7 second round Asia/Oceania Group 1 tie against Uzbekistan, the question was: who will be the doubles player that will get new captain Mahesh Bhupathi’s nod in his three-singles-one-doubles strategy? Leander Paes was in the running, but Rohan Bopanna was the chosen one this time. The 37-year-old joined his teammates, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran and N Sriram Balaji, along with Bhupathi on the dais for the draw ceremony. But Thursdays tend to be a long day. The drama doesn’t just end in an hour-long draw ceremony. In Bangalore, the Vidhan Soudha served as the grand setting.

The selected team, led by the captain made their way to the press conference room at the KSLTA Stadium. Bhupathi, an experienced and decorated Davis Cup veteran himself would have been used to the drill, and would have been well aware of the questions coming his way.

What he perhaps didn’t anticipate, was Leander Paes finding a seat in the audience yet again. The 43-year-old, who has been dropped on form for the first time since his debut in 1990, probably wanted a few answers himself. “The conditions here are really fast, so we are going into the tie with four very big servers,” Bhupathi said, explaining his thoughts on the team combination. “All four boys here can serve at 130-plus miles an hour, so we want to take advantage of the conditions.”

The big service games, however, weren’t the only factor for picking Bopanna over Paes, as Bhupathi clarified when asked. “The boys have been here since Sunday. Balaji and Rohan have been playing a lot of sets. Unfortunately for Leander, yesterday was his first day and he played three games before it started raining. Doubles in Davis Cup is high risk, and considering I have two debutants (Balaji and Prajnesh), I wasn’t willing to take that risk,” he adds.

While the team arrived in Bangalore last Sunday, Paes could only reach late on Tuesday after making the trip from Leon, Mexico, where he won an ATP Challenger – his first title of the year. He asserts that form had originally been the criteria for selection, an aspect Paes didn’t fare well in, till he won last weekend. “Mahesh and I had a conversation late last night. Basically the form criteria was asked, obviously it was not clear. He’s the captain, he has the right to choose. But the criteria should be clear,” Paes said.

The criteria, it seems changed to the amount of time spent during team practice sessions. Bopanna, who is India’s highest ranked doubles player at 24, has had a good start to the season where he won the Chennai Open. Since then he’s reached the final of the ATP 500 Dubai Open, where he beat Paes in the semi-finals. But Bopanna has lost in the first round of the last three tournaments he has played, including a Challenger event in Irving.

Before Paes’ arrival, Bopanna and Balaji— who will play the doubles tie on Saturday — spent hours on court, sorting out their combination and strategy. “In any event, you try to play with your partner for three-four days. It helps you gain trust and gives you a better chance than playing with somebody for just one single day,” Bopanna says.

On Saturday, Bopanna will make his first appearance in the Davis Cup since the tie against South Korea in Chandigarh last year. He was unavailable due to injury for the World Group Playoff against Spain in September, and was not picked for the February tie against New Zealand.

Bhupathi came in as captain asserting his preference for the three-singles-one-doubles strategy. Especially since he does not yet have faith in his singles players – Prajnesh and Balaji have never played a five-set match – being able to last all three days of a tie.

But he has brought in a fresh outlook, forgoing the tradition of banking on the doubles tie, and instead, focusing on winning three points from the four singles rubbers.

Two weeks ago, he named both the doubles specialists as reserves and picked four singles players as his starters. He maintains that that is his favoured ideology. “I don’t believe you need a doubles specialist till you face the top 5. Today doubles play is on the baseline because a lot of singles players are playing.”

The question now is, given the players available to the captain for future ties as well, there is no singles player who can carry a team through the entire three days of a tie against quality Davis Cup opposition.

Yet that’s an inquiry for another Thursday. For now against Uzbekistan, in Ramkumar and Prajnesh will play singles, and Balaji and Bopanna will pair up for doubles.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now