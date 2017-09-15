Leander Paes’s estranged partner Rhea Pillai demands Rs 1 crore compensation in domestic violence case

Rhea Pillai had filed a complaint of domestic violence against Leander Paes. (Source: File) Rhea Pillai had filed a complaint of domestic violence against Leander Paes. (Source: File)

Leander Paes was in for a rude shock when his estranged partner and former model Rhea Pillai’s lawyers claimed that they had demanded Rs 1 crore as compensation from the former for domestic violence as opposed to 10 lakh that was the initial amount. According to a report on Mid-Day they had forgotten to put a ‘zero’ while initially filing her court petition.

Pillai had filed a complaint of domestic violence against Paes – with whom she was in a living in relationship – in 2014. It was only after a long delay that the Supreme Court had demanded for a solution to be brought to the case within a stipulated period. Pillai had termed Paes as an ‘absentee father’ and the two are hence also embroiled in a battle over custody of their child.

In January 2017, Supreme Court had directed the couple to appear before its mediation cell to settle their dispute. The bench headed by Justice Arun Misra had advised them to work out a settlement to put an end to the pending litigation. Pillai had moved Court, claiming she was in a “matrimonial relationship” with Paes and was entitled to relief under the special Domestic Violence law. She wanted reinstatement of magistrate court order that rejected Paes’s contention that he was not married to her. Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court had held that the contention raised by both parties was an issue which could be declared after a tria

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App