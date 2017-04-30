Leander Paes – Scott Lipsky win Tallahassee Challenger, Ramkumar Ramanathan ends runner-up

Leander Paes won his second Challenger-level title of the season. (Source: PTI) Leander Paes won his second Challenger-level title of the season. (Source: PTI)

Veteran Indian tennis player Leander Paes won his second Challenger-level title of the season but Ramkumar Ramanathan had to be content with a runner-up finish at the USD 75000 clay-court event.

The top-seeded pair of Paes and American Scott Lipsky came from behind to pip Argentine third seeds Leonardo Mayer and Maximo Gonzalez 4-6 7-6(5) 10-7 in the summit clash. Paes had won the Leon Challenger in Mexico with Adil Shamasdin, earlier.

It was the second Challenger title of the season for Paes, who earned 80 ranking points for his effort. However, Ramkumar, who was playing the first Challenger level final of his career, lost the title match 2-6 7-6(6) 5-7 to Slovenian qualifier Blaz Rola.

The 22-year-old Indian earned 48 ranking points and a pay cheque of USD 6,360.

