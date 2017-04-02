Leander Paes wins first title of 2017 with Leon Challenger men’s double crown

Leander Paes won the Leon Challenger men’s doubles title. (Source: Express file photo) Leander Paes won the Leon Challenger men’s doubles title. (Source: Express file photo)

India ace tennis player Leander Paes added another doubles crown to his name as he won the men’s doubles title at the Leon Challenger with partner Adil Shamasdin on Sunday. This is the first title of the year 2017 for the Indian.

The Indo-Canadian pair defeated Luca Margaroli of Switzerland and Caro Zampieri of Brazil 6-1, 6-4 at the $75,000 hard court event.

Before this final, Paes hadn’t reached a final at any event this season. The deepest he had gone in a tournament was at Dubai Championships and Delray Beach Open where he reached the semi-finals.

With this title, Paes set an unprecedented record of winning at least one title for the past 26 years while this was his 20th ATP Challenger title.

Paes had last won a title at the ATP World Tour back in 2015 when he triumphed at Auckland with South African Raven Klaasen.

In the semis, Paes and Shamasdin, seeded third, beat the giant-killing Australian pair of Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith 6-7 (1) 6-4 10-5 in the semifinals of the USD 75,000 hard court event.

Paes’ last Grand Slam in the men’s doubles event came in 2013 with Radek Stepanek at the US Open while in the mixed doubles he is still a force, winning three titles with Martina Hingis in 2015 and the French Open last season.

