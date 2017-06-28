Leander Paes, thanks for being there for me: tweets Ramkumar Ramanathan after win over Dominic Thiem

Ramkumar Ramanathan poses for a picture with Leander Paes. Ramkumar Ramanathan poses for a picture with Leander Paes.

Ramkumar Ramanathan shocked everyone when he beat French Open 2017 semi-finalist Dominic Thiem in straight sets at Antalya Open on Tuesday. Ranked no.222 in the ATP Rankings, not many would have expected Ramkumar to beat no.8 Thiem. Thiem was in good touch as he beat Novak Djokovic in the French Open quarters.

Ramkumar registered a convincing 6-3 6-2 win over his higher-ranked opponent and finished the game like he started it – with an ace. For years now, the Indian has been labelled as the underachiever. But it all changed. Wishes poured from all quarters for the tennis player and he made sure thank his followers and well wishers.

A special thanks was reserved for India’s leading doubles player Leander Paes. Ramkumar, with a picture, posted a message for Paes on Twitter. “@Leander Thanks For Being There For Me & Always Giving Me All The Support & Belief🙏Kill It Today, Good Luck #Grateful #GoodVibes @babolat,” he tweeted.

@Leander Thanks For Being There For Me & Always Giving Me All The Support & Belief🙏Kill It Today, Good Luck #Grateful #GoodVibes @babolat pic.twitter.com/Pfpnnsric3 — Ramkumar Ramanathan (@ramkumar1994) 28 June 2017

In another tweet, he thanked everyone for the kind wishes and said that he will keep working hard. “Thank You Everyone For All Your Kind Wishes 😊 Will Keep Working Hard #1stBigWin #ThanksAlmighty #Believe,” the Chennai laid tweeted with a picture.

Thank You Everyone For All Your Kind Wishes 😊 Will Keep Working Hard #1stBigWin #ThanksAlmighty#Believe pic.twitter.com/nTCCUJUHWL — Ramkumar Ramanathan (@ramkumar1994) June 28, 2017

After the Chennai Open quarters, this is the best outing for Ramkumar. Post his stunning win, he said, “Thank you to the crowd for coming out and cheering. I like the grass. Courts are fast. I took my chances and it worked out. I’m having a great time here and thanks to all the organisers.”

Ramanathan will now face 79th-ranked Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis in the quarter finals. After beating the top seed, he would now be high on confidence and will look to return with a title.

