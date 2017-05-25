Leander Paes-Scott Lipsky get walkover, move into Geneva Open semis

In what turned out to be an easy run for Leander Paes and Scott Lipsky, the men’s doubles pair moved into the semi-finals of the ATP Geneva Open it got a walkover in the quarter-finals.

The Indo-American pair was schedule to player Rogerio Dutra Silver and Paolo Lorenzi in the quarters but got a walkover from their opponents in Lyon. Paes and Lipsky had begin the tournanent with a 6-7(3) 7-6(3) 10-4 win over Tommy Roberdo and David Marrero.

In the semi-finals, Paes and Lipsky will face the top seeded pair of Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau. While Rojer is from The Netherlands, Tecau represents Romania. prize money at the Geneva Open, a clay court event, is Euro 4, 82, 060.

Paes will be playing the French Open in the men’s doubles and mixed doubles categories. The French Open begins from June 1, Sunday in Paris.

