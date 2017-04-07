Leander Paes prepared to take Challenger path

Leander Paes. (Source: PTI) Leander Paes. (Source: PTI)

Leander Paes walked in silently, and found a chair for himself among the audience at the back of the press conference room. An hour ago, it had been made official that the 43-year-old wouldn’t be a part of the Indian Davis Cup team for the first time since he made his debut in 1990. On form. He was an uninvited guest in a room that he had been in countless times.

Three years ago, at the KSLTA Stadium in Bangalore, he was seated on the very platform that now had no place for him.

That time he was full of smiles, leading in the press conference just as he did on court, when he and Rohan Bopanna came from two sets down to win a thrilling five-setter against Serbia, at the World Group Playoff tie. He had called it his ‘best doubles win in Davis Cup.’

A lot has changed for the veteran since then. There’s been a spiralling dip in his performances, and results, as he’s struggled to find consistency despite trying to reinvent himself. In the Davis Cup, he’s featured in four more ties, but managed to win only against a below-par Korean team in Chandigarh last year.

In February, he played against New Zealand in Pune, with Vishnu Vardhan, and happened to be the weak-link in the four-set defeat. On tour though, he found success in the 2015 season, as he paired up with Martina Hingis to win three Grand Slams in mixed doubles, and then completed a Career Slam when he won the French Open with the Swiss a year later.

Fall in rankings

But his last major title came in 2016, a season that was marred by bad form. The rank dropped to a low of 72 – the lowest he’s been at since 2001. With 18 Grand Slam (eight men’s doubles and 10 mixed doubles) under the belt, he took a step down to play ATP Challenger events, for the first time in 16 years. It is one level below the ATP tour events, but Paes has used them as a vehicle to regain lost form and confidence.

At the same time, his Davis Cup legend has steadily diminished, as the higher ranked Bopanna, who boasts a powerful serve and a better quality of ground strokes, became the more prominent doubles player.

Once Bhupathi faded out as an active player, Bopanna was supposed to take over as Paes’ Davis Cup partner and was seen as an ideal shield to Paes’ attacking game. But rarely did they click as a team as their fraught personal relationship spilled over onto the court. When Paes’ former doubles partner Mahesh Bhupathi was announced as the Indian team’s Davis Cup new non-playing captain, rumours floated that Paes’ time on the Davis Cup circuit was up.

Still he was given one more chance against New Zealand to break a Davis Cup record of the most doubles wins – he’s level on 42 with Italian legend Nicola Pietrangeli.

As Paes watched from the back of the room, Bhupathi asserted that the door was not closed on him for a return. “By no means is this the end of the road for him. Him on the team means invaluable experience and energy,” he says.

It was perhaps a hint from Bhupathi, that he still had faith in his old partner to muscle on and find a way to become relevant again. Just as he has been doing all these years.

Paes has resolved to do the same. He embarked on the long journey from Mexico to get to India, and will now head back to North America to another Challenger in Houston. “I have to go back and work on my rankings now. I have to work on my tournaments. I will support the team always, but now I have to go where I’m needed.”

