If he deserves, he’ll be in the team: AITA on Leander Paes

A day after India’s non-playing Davis Cup captain Mahesh Bhupathi asserted that Leander Paes himself is the only one who can make the decision on his retirement, SP Misra, the chairman of the selection committee ended the bizarre controversy that started when AITA leaked its intentions last month about getting Leander Paes to play his last match as soon as he got the record for most doubles wins in Davis Cups. “It’s an individual game. Nobody can tell any player to retire, be it on tour or the Davis Cup,” Misra said.

This comes just a month after the All India Tennis Association (AITA) urged Paes to retire to make way for the younger and higher ranked doubles players. AITA’s senior vice-president Bharat Oza had told the Indian Express before the recently concluded first round zonal tie against New Zealand, that the tie was to be Paes last since the 43-year-old was gunning for the Davis Cup record of most number of doubles wins—42, which he shares with Italian legend Nicola Pietrangeli. “It will most probably be his last. If he doesn’t improve in the rankings, we cannot always exclude others,” he had said. Adding to the intrigue, Paes—who is currently ranked 59, behind Purav Raja (54), Divij Sharan (53), and Rohan Bopanna (27)—lost the doubles match against the Kiwis with partner Vishnu Vardhan in four sets.

Misra meanwhile, had been informed that Paes is still keen on playing the tournament. “I read in some articles during the Pune tie that Leander says he’s still fit and that there was no question of his retirement. And that he’s still ready to play Davis Cup whenever he gets called,” says Misra, who served as captain till 2013.

Crucially, AITA general secretary Hironmoy Chatterjee confirms that it is the Misra-led selection committee that will take the call when it comes to team selection. “The final decision is made solely by the selection committee. Nobody else has any involvement,” he says.

While the sport’s governing body had earlier spoken of dropping Paes from all future ties, selection committee member Nandan Bal maintains that as long as the veteran of 18 Grand Slam titles (eight men’s doubles and 10 mixed doubles), doesn’t retire from the tour, he will be considered for Davis Cup selection. “If we think that he deserves to be in the team, he will be in the team.”

The selection committee is expected to meet early next month to pick the team that will play the second round Asia/Oceania Group 1 match against Uzbekistan in Bangalore.