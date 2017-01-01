Leander Paes hints at retirement in Chennai Open presser

Leander Paes’ words at Chennai sounded almost like a farewell speech. (Source: PTI) Leander Paes’ words at Chennai sounded almost like a farewell speech. (Source: PTI)

Leander Paes has had the beard for quite some time but now the white hair have started to become rather quite visible. When he walked into the media room after a practice session in the scorching Chennai afternoon, he was at his jovial best – posing for a photo and then answering a journalist’s phone which rather embarrassingly for him, rang during the middle of an answer.

Paes took it in the high spirits of a new season and wished a rather confused girl on the other side a happy new year before poor network stopped the fun. But if one thought playing at the age of 43, with yet another partner (Andre Sa of Brazil) was going to be the highlight of the press conference, a ‘mic drop moment’ happened with the last question.

The basic question posed to Paes was on his six Chennai Open titles and the legacy he wants to leave behind for the future players. “Players at this level retire at the age of 28 or 29 or 30 but to continue and keep playing at 43, that’s a dream. I’m so blessed,” he said.

“I want to thank my father (Dr. VecePaes) to Sanjay Singh to Dave Herman to Geetika to Rick Leach to Martin Damm. The list just keeps on going on. And now I have new people joining my team in the last few months of my playing career and my post tennis career. I think it’s a time to transcend and not just be a six-time winner but to create someone who is winning for the first time and help him realise what it takes to win the first time and then to repeat it for a second time. That’s the dream now and more than playing the eighth Olympics or winning the 19th Grand Slam or winning Chennai Open for seventh time. It’s just numbers now,” he added.

With some key words thrown in, it almost sounded like a farewell speech than a start to the 2017 campaign. And he followed that up with an extremely emotional kicker, “I play for fun now and I play because I’m passionate about the game. There always comes a point when the curtain comes down and before that happens, a thank you to all of you for a fun run. You guys have been there for this 20 year run.”

With words of “last few months of my playing career” and “thank you for the fun run”, Paes had given the biggest hint of his retirement which even until the 2016 season was hard to find. Then Paes had stated he would work towards playing the next Olympics (in Tokyo in 2020) but now the effort feels more short-term and the planning for the next few months and not the entire season.

Paes is partnering Sa for the Chennai Open and then they play in Auckland followed by the first Slam of the year at the Australian Open that begins on January 16 in Melbourne.

