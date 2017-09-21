Leander Paes and Purav Raja in quarterfinals of St Petersburg Open

Leander Paes and Purav Raja trying to establish as a pair on the ATP World Tour. (Source: File) Leander Paes and Purav Raja trying to establish as a pair on the ATP World Tour. (Source: File)

Leander Paes and Purav Raja, who are trying to establish as a pair on the ATP World Tour, progressed to the quarterfinals of the St Petersburg Open with a straight-set win over Fabio Fognini and James Cerretani.

The Indians brushed aside the challenge of the Italian-American 6-3 6-4 in one hour and seven minutes.

Paes and Raja converted four of the 10 break points they earned and saved three of the five break points they faced on their serves.

In the last-eight stage, Paes and Raja are up against fourth seeds Marcus Daniell and Marcelo Demoliner, who rallied to beat Austrians Julian Knowle and Alexander Peya 3-6 6-4 10 -6 in their first round match.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App