Leander Paes and estranged wife Rhea Pillai fail to resolve dispute amicably, SC to adjudicate

Leander Paes and his estranged wife Rhea Pillai’s long-running dispute has failed to find a solution amicably thus forcing the Supreme Court to intervene and adjudicate the matter. The duo have been engaged in a legal battle over maintenance and custody of daughter while Pillai had also filed a case of domestic violence and harassment against Paes in 2014.

Supreme Court in its hearing on Monday asked the parties to exchange the draft terms, conditions which has been prepared by both parties. It also sought that the matter be listed for tomorrow. However, since Pillai has to go back to Mumbai, the Apex Court said, “go through the terms and come at the end of the board.”

In January, Supreme Court had directed the couple to appear before its mediation cell to settle their dispute. The bench headed by Justice Arun Misra had advised them to work out a settlement to put an end to the pending litigation. Pillai had moved Court, claiming she was in a “matrimonial relationship” with Paes and was entitled to relief under the special Domestic Violence law. She wanted reinstatement of magistrate court order that rejected Paes’s contention that he was not married to her. Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court had held that the contention raised by both parties was an issue which could be declared after a trial.

Paes and Pillai, a model and lifestyle coach, had become a couple in 2003 and had a daughter in 2006. But their relationship hit rock bottom around 2014.

