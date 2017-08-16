Latest news

Leander Paes, Alexander Zverev crash out of Cincinnati Open

The Indo-German pair fought hard before losing 6-2 6(2)-7 6-10 to their Spanish rivals in a closely-fought contest, which lasted an hour and 21 minutes.

By: PTI | Published:August 16, 2017 1:57 pm
wimbledon 2017, leander paes, Purav Raja, Divij Sharan Leander Paes and his German partner Alexander Zverev went down to the Spanish duo of Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez.
India’s Leander Paes and his German partner Alexander Zverev went down to the Spanish duo of Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez in a men’s doubles first round match to bow out of the Cincinnati Open.

The Spaniards will next take on fourth seeded American twins Bob and Mike Bryan in the second round.

Meanwhile, Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodig of Croatia have got a first round bye.

