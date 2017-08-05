Lack of professionalism for not sending my name for Arjuna award: Rohan Bopanna hits out at AITA

AITA had announced in June that it would be recommending Bopanna for the award. (Source: File) AITA had announced in June that it would be recommending Bopanna for the award. (Source: File)

Ace Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna has hit out at the All India Tennis Association for not being able to nominate him for the Arjuna Awards this year. Slamming AITA, the 37-year-old blamed the tennis association for its ‘lack of professionalism’ and not sending his nomination on time.

It may be recalled here that AITA had announced in June that it would be recommending Bopanna for the award but only Saketh Myneni features on the list of awardees. This prompted Bopanna to take to social media and vent his anger on the course of events.

In a letter to the AITA, which was revealed in a post on Twitter, Bopanna wrote, “Arjuna Award is one of the prestigious awards a sportsman receives in our country. It is not just the honour that it carries in receiving it but it’s also an acknowledgement.

“A humble response to the hours, days and years an athlete puts into their craft to keep excelling while keeping their grit unbroken. It is recognition to an athlete’s patience and perseverance as they make it against all odds.

He also congratulated Saketh Myeni and wrote, “I want to take this platform to congratulate Saketh Myneni on receiving this award. I couldn’t be more proud as I have seen him grow into the player and the man he is today.

“We professional tennis players put in a lot to bring laurels to our country. And no one could question otherwise. However, it is when the system (the Tennis Association in this case) functions sloppily that is not only disrespectful but also robs one of the hope of a deserving acknowledgement.

Slamming the AITA, he said, “I am calling out to the lack of professionalism and efficiency by AITA for not sending my nomination for the Arjuna Award before the deadline. I have witnessed many such excuses for the past decade (while I was eligible and my record didn’t falter) and then too, have never stood for it.

“AITA gained a lot of traffic in the media for claiming they would be nominating me for the Arjuna Award this year and for it to not materialize due to the disorder in the ‘Order’ makes me question this so much more.

“Especially since the criteria to be nominated apart from a deserving and consistent performance is also that more than one tennis player can be nominated for the esteemed Award.”, Bopanna concluded.

