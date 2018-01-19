Latest News

Kyle Edmund outlasts Nikoloz Basilashvili in brutal heat

Britain's Kyle Edmund overcame Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili and temperatures well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit in a brutal three-and-a-half hour contest.

Britain’s Kyle Edmund overcame Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili and temperatures well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit in a brutal three-and-a-half hour contest to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time on Friday.

The 23-year-old Yorkshireman, the only Briton in the men’s draw in the absence of Andy Murray, mixed 70 winners with 68 unforced errors to prevail 7-6(0) 3-6 4-6 6-0 7-5 in a topsy-turvy contest on court two.

The match turned when world number 49 Edmund, having lost the second and third sets, outlasted Basilashvili in an extraordinary 20-minute game featuring 15 deuces to take a 2-0 lead at the start of the fourth.

The deciding set went with serve until two winners and a Basilashvili double fault gave Edmund his 27th break point, which he converted to set up a fourth round clash against Ivo Karlovic or Andreas Seppi.

