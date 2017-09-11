Only in Express
Kristyna Pliskova advances to second round at Japan Women’s Open

Krystina Pliskova had 14 aces in hot and windy conditions at Ariake Colloseum and will face either Nao Hibino or Miyu Kato in the second round. Third-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium also advanced, beating Evgeniya Rodina of Russia 7-6 (6), 6-1.

By: AP | Tokyo | Published:September 11, 2017 3:41 pm
Kristyna Pliskova advanced to the second round of the Japan Women's Open.
Fourth-seeded Kristyna Pliskova advanced to the second round of the Japan Women’s Open by beating Chang Kai-chen of Taiwan 7-5, 7-5 on Monday.

The Czech had 14 aces in hot and windy conditions at Ariake Colloseum and will face either Nao Hibino or Miyu Kato in the second round.
Third-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium also advanced, beating Evgeniya Rodina of Russia 7-6 (6), 6-1.

Japanese veteran Kimiko Date, who announced last week she will retire for good after the Japan Women’s Open, will play 78th-ranked Aleksandra Krunic in the first round on Tuesday.

The 46-year-old Date, who had a career-high ranking of No. 4, retired once before in 1996 and returned to competition in 2008.

