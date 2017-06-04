Latest News

King of errors Milos Raonic stumbles out of French Open

Milos Raonic fired an eye-popping 25 aces in an error-ridden performance and fought off six match points before the Spaniard grabbed victory with a volley to earn his first-ever grand slam quarter-final and a matchup with nine-times champion Rafael Nadal.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:June 4, 2017 10:47 pm
french open, milos raonic, raonic, french open 2017, rolland garros, tennis news, sports news, indian express Milos Raonic lost to Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6 7-6(2) 6-7(6) 6-4 8-6. (Source: Reuters)

Related News

Fifth seed Milos Raonic had only himself to blame after he was dumped out of the French Open fourth round by claycourt specialist Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6 7-6(2) 6-7(6) 6-4 8-6 on Sunday, with the Canadian committing a staggering 84 unforced errors.

The world number six fired an eye-popping 25 aces in an error-ridden performance and fought off six match points before the Spaniard grabbed victory with a volley to earn his first-ever grand slam quarter-final and a matchup with nine-times champion Rafael Nadal.

Carreno Busta, who recorded his first win over a top-10 player after 16 failed attempts, traded sets with Raonic, who had littered the court with errors throughout, before the Canadian grabbed a break to go 3-1 up in the fifth.

The 25-year-old Spaniard responded with a break of his own but wasted three matchpoints at 5-4 and another two at 7-6 before carving out his seventh to finally finish off Raonic with a volley after four hours and 17 minutes.

More Related News

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It's scary...the amount of runs Hashim Amla has piled on in his short career 