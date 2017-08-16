Latest news

Kei Nishikori latest to pull out of US Open

The agent for the 2014 runner-up and 2016 semifinalist at Flushing Meadows says Kei Nishikori will miss the rest of the season because of a torn tendon in his right wrist. The U.S. Open starts Aug. 28.

French Open 2017, Kei Nishikori, Indian Express Kei Nishikori lost to Andy Murray in the quarter-final of the French Open. (Source: Reuters)
Kei Nishikori is the latest top player to pull out of the U.S. Open because of an injury.

The agent for the 2014 runner-up and 2016 semifinalist at Flushing Meadows says Nishikori will miss the rest of the season because of a torn tendon in his right wrist.

Olivier van Lindonk says in an email Wednesday that Nishikori heard a “pop” in his wrist while hitting a serve during a practice session this week at the Western & Southern Open hard-court tournament in Mason, Ohio. Nishikirow withdrew from that event on Monday.

Van Lindonk says Nishikori saw two specialists and sent results of MRI exams to three other wrist doctors before deciding to end his season.

The U.S. Open starts Aug. 28.

