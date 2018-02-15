Kei Nishikori dominant in second round win in New York

  • Associate Sponsor
Kei Nishikori, who won his opening match in straight sets a day earlier, was in full control from the start and hit seven aces during the victory.

By: Reuters | Published: February 15, 2018 1:38 pm
Kei Nishikori Kei Nishikori pulled out of the Australian Open 2018. (AP File Photo)
Japan’s Kei Nishikori continued his smooth progress in his first ATP Tour event since August, brushing past Russia’s Evgeny Donskoy 6-2 6-4 in the second round of the inaugural New York Open on Wednesday. The Japanese fifth seed, who won his opening match in straight sets a day earlier, was in full control from the start and hit seven aces during the victory.

Nishikori broke Donskoy’s service twice in the opening set to pull away and then earned another crucial break with the second set tied at 2-2. The 28-year-old won 84 percent of his service points. It was another positive step for Nishikori, who last August suffered a right wrist injury which forced him to miss last year’s US Open and the Australian Open at the start of the season.

The former US Open finalist has since made his comeback to competition by playing in Challenger events.

