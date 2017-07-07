Wimbledon 2017: Kei Nishikori beaten by ‘Mr Consistent’ Roberto Bautista Agut

The 29-year-old Bautista Agut proved too solid for a listless Nishikori, winning 6-4 7-6(3) 3-6 6-3 on Court Three. (Source: File) The 29-year-old Bautista Agut proved too solid for a listless Nishikori, winning 6-4 7-6(3) 3-6 6-3 on Court Three. (Source: File)

Spain’s ‘Mr Consistent’ Roberto Bautista Agut reached the fourth round of a grand slam for the seventh time in his last nine attempts with a shock victory over Japanese ninth seed Kei Nishikori on Friday.

The 29-year-old proved too solid for a listless Nishikori, winning 6-4 7-6(3) 3-6 6-3 on Court Three. Nishikori paid the price for failing to take his break point chances in the first set, especially at 4-4 when Bautista Agut saved one with a crisp forehand winner.

The Spaniard broke in the next game to take the opening set. It was a similar story in the second set with Nishikori unable to convert any of the five break point chances that came his way before succumbing in a tiebreak.

Nishikori, who has never flourished on grass and is yet to go past the fourth round at Wimbledon, did battle back to take the third set but faltered in the fourth as Bautista Agut moved through to a last-16 showdown with Croatia’s Marin Cilic.

