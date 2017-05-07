Latest News

Karolina Pliskova struggles to win Madrid Open opener

Karolina Pliskova struggled to beat Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-2 in the first round of the Madrid Open.

By: AP | Madrid | Published:May 7, 2017 11:20 am
Miami Open, Miami Open news, Miami Open updates, Agnieszka Radwanska, Karolina Pliskova, sports news, sports, tennis news, Tennis Karolina Pliskova broke Lesia Tsurenko three times in the decisive third set. (Source: File)

Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova struggled to beat Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-2 in the first round of the Madrid Open on Saturday. Pliskova was up 5-2 in the first set but Tsurenko fought back to force a tiebreaker that Pliskova won by hitting two of her five aces.

Tsurenko recovered from a break down to claim the second set, but Pliskova broke her three times in the decisive third set.

“I’m not really happy with the way how I was playing,” Pliskova said. “Definitely the best was the third set. I was playing more aggressive. Otherwise, I was losing all the long rallies. It was tough.”

The Czech has won titles this year at Doha and Brisbane, giving Pliskova eight for her career.

Also, Misaki Doi of Japan beat ninth-seeded Madison Keys of the U.S. 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, Eugenie Bouchard beat Alize Cornet of France 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, and Roberta Vinci saw off Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 1-6, 6-1.

Other first-round winners included Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania, Alison Risk of the U.S., and Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands.

On Sunday, top-seeded Angelique Kerber, Maria Sharapova, and Gabrine Muguruza all play first-round matches.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Virat Kohli should look himself in the mirror 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

46th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 7, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
TODAY

47th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 7, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Gujarat Lions

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

48th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 8, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

49th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 9, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

50th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 10, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Delhi Daredevils

Green Park, Kanpur