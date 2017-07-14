Karman Kaur shocks world number 134 Fangzhou Liu in ITF event in China

Karman Kaur will next face Chinese fifth seed Xinyu Gao for a place in the final. (Source: Facebook) Karman Kaur will next face Chinese fifth seed Xinyu Gao for a place in the final. (Source: Facebook)

Rising singles player Karman Kaur Thandi recorded the biggest win of her career by knocking out world number 134 Fangzhou Liu to progress to the semifinals of the ITF women’s event in Naiman, China.

The unseeded Indian shocked the second seed Chinese 6-4 7-6(4) in the quarterfinals of the USD 25,000 ITF hard court event.

The 19-year-old Indian, ranked 413, broke her fancied rival thrice in the opening set and lost her serve twice.

In the second set, Karman prevailed in the tie-breaker after trading a break with the Chinese.

“It was a good match. I served well on big points and in the tie break. I was prepared to play a tough match. She is a

very good player and I was focussing on one point at a time and gave my best out there,” Karman, who has been supported by doubles star Mahesh Bhupathi, told PTI from Naiman.

Karman has been training at the academy of French coach Patrick Mouratogloum, who is also coach of legendary Serena Williams.

She will now fight it out with Chinese fifth seed Xinyu Gao for a place in the final. Gao ousted compatriot Wushuang

Zheng 6-2 6-4 in her quarterfinal match.

