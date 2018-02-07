  • Associate Sponsor
  • Karen Khachanov, Gilles Simon reach 2nd round at Open Sud de France

Karen Khachanov of Russia reached the second round of the Open Sud de France on Tuesday by beating seventh-seeded David Ferrer of Spain 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4. Gilles Simon needed 2 hours, 20 minutes to beat German qualifier Yannick Maden 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (3).

By: AP | Montpellier | Published: February 7, 2018 8:42 am
Karen Khachanov of Russia reached the second round of the Open Sud de France on Tuesday by beating seventh-seeded David Ferrer of Spain 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4. In their first career meeting, the 35-year-old Ferrer saved two match points while serving in the ninth game of the deciding set. But Khachanov served out the match and the 21-year-old Russian next plays Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania.

Gilles Simon needed 2 hours, 20 minutes to beat German qualifier Yannick Maden 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (3). The veteran Frenchman next faces top-seeded David Goffin of Belgium. Simon leads Goffin 2-1 in head-to-head meetings. Frenchman Jeremy Chardy withstood 16 aces from 19-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 win and next plays sixth-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev.

Spanish qualifier Carlos Taberner also advanced to set up a meeting with No. 2 Lucas Pouille.

