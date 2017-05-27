Junior National (under 16) Tennis Tournament: Pune’s Salsa, Gujarat’s Kevin enter finals

Salsa Aher during her match. Salsa Aher during her match.

Top-seeded Pune girl Salsa Aher registered a 6-3, 6-4 win over sixth seed Prerna Vichare to set up a final clash against second-seeded Tanisha Kashyap of Assam, who stopped the winning run of Telangana’s Sunskrithi Dhamera, winning 6-2, 6-0 in the other Girls’ singles semifinal on Friday in the MSLTA-Yonex Sunrise 11th Ramesh Desai Memorial Junior National (Under 16) Tennis Tournament.

In the Boys’ singles semifinals, sixth-seeded Kevin Patel of Gujarat registered a 6-4, 6-1 win over Aman Khan of Andhra Pradesh to make it to the final. He will now take on ninth-seeded VM Sandeep of Tamil Nadu, who came back from the jaws of defeat to move past third-seeded Dev Javia of Gujarat 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 in a 2 hour 53 minute thriller.

The tournament has been organised by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) along with PMDTA at the MSLTA school of Tennis at the Shiv Chhatrapati Mhalunge Balewadi Sports Complex.

Tanisha Kashyap teamed up with Maharashtra’s Prerna Vichare to lift the girls’ doubles title. In the final, the top seeded pair of Kashyap and Vichare outplayed Gauri Bhagia and Malvika Shukla 6-3, 6-3.

Javia, however, had the consolation of winning the boys’ doubles crown as he tied up with Madhwin Kamath to defeat Tejasvi Mishra and Kabir Hans in straight sets 6-1, 6-4.

