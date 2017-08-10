Junior national clay court tennis from August 14

The adidas-MCC National junior clay court tennis championship, beginning in Chennai August 14, will see the cream of young talent taking part, the organisers said.

Prominent players including Parikshit Somani (Bengal), Abhimanyu Vammemreddy (Delhi), Rithvik Choudhary Bollipalli (Telangana) among boys; Akanksha A Bhan (Gujarat), Salsa Aher (Maharashtra), Tanisha Kashyap (Assam) among girls, would be vying for honours, the tournament director Hiten K Joshi told reporters in Chennai on Thursday.

The Tamil Nadu challenge would be led by Dakshineshwar Suresh, Oges Theyjo J, Inigo Arnold (boys) and G S Vasavi, Advaita Saravanan and Megha Muthukumaran (girls), he said.

He said a total of 240 entries (boys – 136 and girls – 104) had been received for the tournament.

While the qualifying rounds would start on August 12, the main draw matches would commence on August 14.

TNTA president M A Alagappan said the tournament over the years had helped nurture talented players, many of whom had gone on to play at the highest level.

The tournament organising secretary N Viswanathan said while most matches would be played at MCC, some would be staged at other clubs and the SDAT stadium in Nungambakkam.

The events to be held are Boys and girls under-18 singles and doubles. The finals would be played on August 19.

