Julia Goerges rallies to beat Andrea Petkovic in Citi Open semi-final

Julia Goerges made it through an all-German semi-final at the Citi Open on Saturday with a 5-7 6-4 7-5 win over Andrea Petkovic, setting up a title match against Ekaterina Makarova.

By: Reuters | Washington | Published:August 6, 2017 12:18 pm
Citi open, Julia Goerges, Andrea Petkovic, goerges vs petkovic Julia Goerges will face Ekaterina Makarova in the Citi Open final. (Source: Reuters)
In a match that lasted 2 1/2 hours, fourth seed Goerges rallied from a set down, producing 10 aces and breaking Petkovic’s serve five times on the way to victory.

She will next meet seventh seed Makarova, who also had to come from a set behind to beat Oceane Dodin 3-6 6-3 6-4 and reach her first WTA singles title in over three years.

Makarova, who moved past Simona Halep when the top seed retired due to heat in their quarter-final, found her form in the second set where she broke Dodin in the fifth game to seize momentum. She finished with 31 winners.

“I started today a bit slower than I have to be, but in the second set I tried to step in a little bit more and to make her move, and it started working,” Makarova told reporters. “I’m so happy that finally, I finished it in my way.”

