Judy Murray wants sons Andy, Jamie to play Wimbledon 2017 together

Andy Murray and brother Jamie have not played doubles in a Grand Slam. (Source: Reuters) Andy Murray and brother Jamie have not played doubles in a Grand Slam. (Source: Reuters)

Mother of Andy and Jamie and Britain’s former Fed Cup captain Judy Murray has said that brothers may play doubles at Wimbledon this year. The pair has played together on Tour, in Olympics and Davis Cup but never in a Grand Slam.

“I’m pretty sure they are going to have a crack at Wimbledon doubles together,” Judy told BBC Sports. “While they are still happy and healthy I think they are quite happy doing their own thing and going their own way. But I’m pretty sure you’ll see them playing doubles at Wimbledon together before they end their careers.”

Andy and Jamie become the first brothers to be ranked number one in men’s singles and doubles at the same time. The former attained the top rankings in November last year and is still the top singles player while his brother reached the top of doubles rankings in March. He has won two Grand Slams in 2016.

“I think they are both as driven as ever to win big titles. The Grand Slams are the biggest prizes in tennis and those are the things every player wants to win,” she said.

Andy will look to defend his title when the Wimbledon starts on July 3 this year. If he wins, it will be his third title in London. His brother has won only two titles this year and both of them came with Bruno Soares of Brazil.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd