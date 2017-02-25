Juan Martin del Potro sets up Milos Raonic clash at Delray Beach

Milos Raonic edged Kyle Edmund 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. (Source: AP) Milos Raonic edged Kyle Edmund 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. (Source: AP)

Juan Martin del Potro never faced a break point and eliminated defending champion Sam Querrey 7-5, 7-5 on Friday night to reach the Delray Beach Open semifinals.

Del Potro, the 2009 US Open champion, overcame 16 aces by Querrey, who was seeded fourth. On Saturday, Del Potro will take on No 1-seeded Milos Raonic for a berth in the final. Raonic edged Kyle Edmund 4-6 6-3 6-4.

Raonic and del Potro are two of the biggest hitters on tour and have split two past matches against each other but they have not faced off since 2013.

On the other half of the draw, Jack Sock moved into the semifinals by beating Steve Johnson 6-4 7-6 (4) in an all-American matchup. Sock will play yet another American next: Donald Young, who didn’t even need to play a point to get to the semifinals.

Young’s quarterfinal opponent, Steve Darcis, withdrew from the tournament, citing personal reasons. The third seeded Sock is the only player remaining in the hard-court event who has not dropped a set as he seeks his second title of 2017, third of his career. Young has never won an ATP title. Sock is 2-0 against Young.