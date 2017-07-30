Jordanne Whiley won Wimbledon wheelchair doubles while 11 weeks pregnant

Latest News
Jordanne Whiley, whiley, wheelchair doubles, wimbledon 2017, wheelchair doubles wimbledon, whiley pregnant, tennis, sports news, indian express Jordanne Whiley won the Wimbledon wheelchair women’s doubles title while 11 weeks pregnant. (Source: Wheelchair tennis)
Jordanne Whiley, who won the Wimbledon women’s wheelchair doubles title with Japanese partner Yui Kamiji at the Wimbledon 2017 revealed on Friday that she was 11 weeks pregnant while clinching her fourth straight title.

The 25-year old tweeted a picture of her unborn baby’s ultrasound and wrote that she had a little help at the tournament this year. She beat Marjolein Buis and Diede de Groot in the final at Wimbledon that took place on 16 July.

The news comes after Serena Williams, who was also eight weeks pregnant when she won the Australian Open earlier this year. Whiley said, “I thought: ‘If we start trying in May I could still play Wimbledon – and it worked,” she told The Mixed Zone. “But I had no idea how incredibly sick I’d be. For three days I couldn’t leave the house. At the French Open, I was really, really ill – so sick I thought it was a stomach bug. Even the doctors thought it was a stomach bug.

“But by Wimbledon I was a little more prepared. I knew how to manage it.”

She later tweeted, “Thank you everyone for your kind comments after my announcement today. I’m so happy to share this special news with all of you.”

