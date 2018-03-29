John Isner topples Chung Hyeon to advance to Miami semis

John Isner of the United States celebrates winning the his quarter final match against Hyeon Chung of South Korea. (Source: AP) John Isner of the United States celebrates winning the his quarter final match against Hyeon Chung of South Korea. (Source: AP)

Big-serving American John Isner overwhelmed South Korean Chung Hyeon 6-1 6-4 to advance to the semi-finals at the Miami Open on Wednesday.

A fired up Isner yelled “Come on” and pumped his fist when he broke Chung’s serve in the first set to race out to a 3-1 lead, ending Chung’s streak of 27 consecutive holds of serve.

The 14th-seeded Isner cruised through the remainder of the 25 minute opening set, in which he fired seven of his 13 aces.

The hour-long contest felt all but over when Chung sent a forehand long in the second set to hand Isner a break and a 3-2 lead.

The 21-year-old was unable to find an answer to Isner’s booming serve in a match where he failed to convert his only break point opportunity and was broken four times.

“I played extremely well. Every match I’ve played in this tournament I’ve gotten better,” the 32-year-old Isner said in an on-court interview.

“I keep getting stronger and that’s a very, very good sign going forward.”

“I know I’m in the semi-finals and I can’t wait to get back on this court.”

Isner added that the hot and windy conditions in Miami, where the courts are not particularly fast but where the ball bounces up high, suit his first-strike approach to the game perfectly.

Next up for Isner will be either Indian Wells champion Juan Martin del Potro or Canadian Milos Raonic, who meet later on Wednesday at Crandon Park.

“I expect that match to be very close,” Isner said.

“Del Potro is the hottest player on tour right now, hands down, and Milos has found his game as well after having a rough time last year. He’s back playing well.”

