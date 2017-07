John Isner advances to Atlanta Open semifinals

John Isner won the Hall of Fame Open on Sunday in Newport, Rhode Island, for his 11th career title all at the ATP World Tour 250 level. (Source: AP) John Isner won the Hall of Fame Open on Sunday in Newport, Rhode Island, for his 11th career title all at the ATP World Tour 250 level. (Source: AP)

Second-seeded John Isner beat Slovakia’s Lukas Lacko 7-5, 6-4 on Friday to reach the BB&T Atlanta Open semifinals. Seeking his fourth Atlanta title in five seasons, the big-serving Isner will face third-seeded Gilles Muller of Luxembourg. Muller beat American Tommy Paul 6-3, 6-1.

Isner won the Hall of Fame Open on Sunday in Newport, Rhode Island, for his 11th career title _ all at the ATP World Tour 250 level. The 6-foot-10 former University of Georgia star lost to Nick Kyrgios last year in the final at Atlantic Station after winning the hard-court event the previous three seasons.

Fifth-seeded Kyle Edmund of England beat top-seeded Jack Sock of the United States 6-4, 6-1 in the night match. Edmund will face fourth-seeded Ryan Harrison, a 6-1, 6-2 winner over Christopher Eubanks in an all-American match.

