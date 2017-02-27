Jo-Wilfried Tsonga wins all-French affair in Marseille for Open 13 title

With the win, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga climbs four places to World No 7. (Source: AP) With the win, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga climbs four places to World No 7. (Source: AP)

Second-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga won a second title in as many weeks by defeating fellow Frenchman Lucas Pouille 6-4, 6-4 Sunday in the Open 13 final.

The 11th-ranked Tsonga put on a nearly flawless performance on his serve to win his 14th career title at the indoor event. Tsonga hit seven aces, dropped only three points on his first serve and did not face a single break point.

“This is the second week in a row that I’m heading home without a loss, it does not happen so often,” said the 31-year-old Tsonga, who completed his win in just more than an hour. “It’s good for my confidence.”

The former Australian Open runner-up broke once in each set and added a third Marseille trophy to his collection after victories in 2009 and 2013.

Tsonga, who defeated defending champion Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals, captured the Rotterdam title last week to end a two-year trophy drought.

Fourth-seeded Pouille was chasing a second title after his victory at the Moselle Open last September but never looked capable of threatening Tsonga’s dominance.

“Honestly I was very solid on my serve today, it helped me playing relaxed, and I created chances on his serve by playing very well,” Tsonga said.

Tsonga will climb four spots in the rankings to return to the Top 10 at No. 7 on Monday.