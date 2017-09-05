Only in Express
  • Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Lucas Pouille lead France in Davis Cup against Serbia

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Lucas Pouille lead France in Davis Cup against Serbia

France captain Yannick Noah selected the 12th-ranked Tsonga and 20th-ranked Pouille ahead of No. 22 Gael Monfils, who is named as a reserve.

By: AP | Published:September 5, 2017 7:36 pm
Wimbledon 2017, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Simone Bolelli, Johanna Konta, Sam Querrey Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Lucas Pouille will lead France in singles play in the Davis Cup semifinals against Serbia. (Source: File)
Top News

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Lucas Pouille will lead France in singles play in the Davis Cup semifinals against Serbia.

France captain Yannick Noah selected the 12th-ranked Tsonga and 20th-ranked Pouille ahead of No. 22 Gael Monfils, who is named as a reserve.

Tsonga is 18-7 in career singles and Pouille is 3-1.

“Jo remains our No. 1, we spoke a few times on the phone,” Noah said. “He told me he’s motivated for this semi.”

Noah added that Richard Gasquet and Gilles Simon, who were overlooked, were both “disappointed, but they understood my choice.”

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut will play doubles at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille from Sept. 15-17.

The countries have not met since the 2010 final, which Serbia won 3-2. But the Serbs will be without Novak Djokovic, who is skipping the rest of the season because of an injured right elbow.

“Djokovic pulling out is very good news for the (France) team,” Noah said. “It’s certain that we have much more of a chance.”

France last reached the Davis Cup final in 2014, losing to Switzerland.

The winner will play Belgium or Australia in the final.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 05, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
47
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 61
FT
21
Patna Pirates beat Jaipur Pink Panthers (47-21)
Sep 05, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 62
Sep 06, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 63

Foreign coach in India... before you finish your contract, you will be fired 