Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Lucas Pouille called up for Davis Cup title defense

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Lucas Pouille played a role in France's victorious campaign last year, which culminated in a 3-2 victory over Belgium in the final when France won the Davis Cup for the first time in 16 years.

Published: January 26, 2018 10:50 am
France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in action during his match against Australia’s Nick Kyrgios. (REUTERS)
France captain Yannick Noah is keeping faith in the players who won last year’s Davis Cup. Noah has called up Richard Gasquet, Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Nicolas Mahut, Lucas Pouille and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to take on the Netherlands from Feb. 2-4 in the Alpine city of Albertville in the first round.

They all played a role in France’s victorious campaign last year, which culminated in a 3-2 victory over Belgium in the final when France won the Davis Cup for the first time in 16 years.

Pouille’s win over Steve Darcis in the second reverse singles gave France its 10th Davis Cup title, ending a run of three losses in finals.

