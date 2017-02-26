Jo-Wilfried Tsonga downs Nick Kyrgios to set up all-French final in Marseille

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga beat Nick Kyrgios in their first meeting ever. (Source: Reuters) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga beat Nick Kyrgios in their first meeting ever. (Source: Reuters)

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga defeated defending champion Nick Kyrgios 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-4 at the Open 13 on Saturday, setting up an all-French final at the indoor tournament.

The first matchup between the pair was hard-fought as Tsonga weathered 16 aces from the Australian, saved five break points and broke early in the decider to prevail in more than two hours.

Kyrgios was broken twice in the match, the first service games he dropped this week.

Tsonga, who won his 13th career title in Rotterdam last week, is bidding to add a third Marseille trophy after victories in 2009 and 2013.

“I have the feeling that I’m heading toward the right direction at the moment,” Tsonga said. “Hopefully I will be able to carry on to the end, that’s the most difficult thing to achieve.”

Tsonga will take on Lucas Pouille, who defeated Richard Gasquet 7-5, 6-3 in an all-French semifinal to reach his first final this season.

Pouille, who has won back-to-back matches this week for the first time in 2017, hit 12 aces and saved five of six break points. He is chasing a second tour title after his victory at the Moselle Open last September.