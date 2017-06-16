Tomas Berdych progresses in Stuttgart Open, Jerzy Janowicz beats Grigor Dimitrov

Latest News
By: AP | Published:June 16, 2017 1:07 am
tomas berdych, tennis news, french open, indian express Tomas Berdych had been working with Goran Ivanisevic since August. (Source: Reuters)
Jerzy Janowicz advanced to the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open by beating second-seeded Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (4), 6-3 Thursday.

Despite 16 aces, Dimitrov failed to convert any of his three break-point chances.

Janowicz will next play either Benoit Paire or Peter Gojowczyk.

Third-seeded Tomas Berdych also advanced, beating Bernard Tomic 7-6 (4), 6-2. Berdych will next face Feliciano Lopez in the quarterfinals. Lopez defeated Jeremy Chardy 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

