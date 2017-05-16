Latest News
  • Japanese player Junn Mitsuhashi banned for life for match-fixing

Japanese player Junn Mitsuhashi banned for life for match-fixing

TIU said in a statement that Junn Mitsuhashi was found guilty of making corrupt approaches to other players and betting on tennis matches.

By: AP | London | Published:May 16, 2017 4:42 pm
Junn Mitsuhashi was banned for life Tuesday for match-fixing and fined ,000. (Source: File)

Japanese tennis player Junn Mitsuhashi, who reached a career ranking high of No. 295 in 2009, was banned for life Tuesday for match-fixing and fined $50,000.

The Tennis Integrity Unit said in a statement that Mitsuhashi was found guilty of “making corrupt approaches to other players, betting on tennis matches and refusing to co-operate” with the TIU investigation.

The 27-year-old Mitsuhashi asked Joshua Chetty, a player he used to coach, to approach another player in an ITF Futures tournament in Stellenbosch, South Africa, in November 2015.

A month after approaching Chetty, Mitsuhashi asked another player to fix aspects of a match at a Futures tournament in Lagos, Nigeria.

Mitsuhashi, who was ranked 1,997th at the end of 2015, also placed 76 bets on matches in October-November of that year.

Chetty was banned for life in 2016 after a separate TIU investigation.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It is completely unfair to judge MS Dhoni over his recent scores 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

ier 1th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 16, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

atorth T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 17, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

ier 2th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 19, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 21, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad