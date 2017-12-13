ITF women’s tennis: Wildcard Rutuja upsets third-seed Ankita, enters last 16

Rutuja bhosale in action Rutuja bhosale in action

Wildcard entrant Rutuja Bhosale outclassed third seed and former champion Ankita Raina 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-2 in an epic battle that lasted two hours and 27 minutes in the $25,000 NECC ITF women’s tennis championship at the Deccan Gymkhana court, Tuesday.

“Winning against Ankita (Raina) gives me confidence, she is India’s No. 1” Rutuja said, adding, “There was no pressure of playing her… She was in form and had a good run in the WTA Mumbai last week. I had to give my best to beat her.”

The encounter on Court 2, which turned out to be the longest of the tournament so far, saw Rutuja making it to the last 16. She is only the second Indian after number seven Karman Kaur Thandi to make it to the last 16.

