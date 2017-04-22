Latest News
  • ITF launch Ilie Nastase investigation after Serena Williams comments

ITF launch Ilie Nastase investigation after Serena Williams comments

ITF has launched an investigation into Ilie Nastase after she allegedly made a derogatory comment about Serena Williams' unborn child.

By: Reuters | Published:April 22, 2017 7:03 pm
Serena Williams won the Australian Open title while she was eight week pregnant. (Source: Reuters)

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has launched an investigation into Romania’s Fed Cup captain Ilie Nastase after the former world number one allegedly made a derogatory comment about Serena Williams’ unborn child.

At the Fed Cup draw in Constanta on Friday, Nastase, 70, was heard speaking in Romanian to one of his team members about Williams’ baby.

“Let’s see what colour it has. Chocolate with milk?” he was quoted as saying.

Williams, who confirmed her pregnancy through a spokeswoman on Wednesday, is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who is white.

The ITF confirmed on Saturday that it had launched an investigation into Nastase’s comments.

“The ITF does not tolerate discriminatory and offensive language and behaviour of any kind,” the Federation said in an emailed statement.

“We are aware of alleged comments made by Romanian Captain Ilie Nastase and have begun an immediate investigation so that we have the full facts of the situation before taking further and appropriate action.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It'll be a tough ask as Mumbai Indians have been on a roll 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

24th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 22, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
TODAY

25th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 22, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

26th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 23, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Kings XI Punjab

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

27th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 23, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

28th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 24, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai