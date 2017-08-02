ITF gives Pune Davis Cup tie ‘Above Group Standard Rating’

R& R panel felt it was also worth noting that you also enjoyed the highest attended tie of this round. (Source: File) R& R panel felt it was also worth noting that you also enjoyed the highest attended tie of this round. (Source: File)

The Recognition and Reward (R&R) Panel of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) have awarded the prestigious ‘Above Group Standard Rating’ to the AITA for India’s Davis Cup match against New Zealand conducted by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association in Pune.

This was decided last week after a meeting of the Rating Panel which reviewed all the Davis Cup ties across the world between February and April.

In a communication, sent to the All India Tennis Association ( AITA ) after the Rating Panel meeting, the panel stated:”We could see that both the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) and the town of Pune relished the opportunity to host this 1st round Davis Cup tie against New Zealand, and worked hard to put on a spectator and player-friendly event which ultimately proved very successful.”

“The panel also understood that a considerable amount of time and money was invested in the promotion of the event and also observed the efforts to involve and endorse the local community with the initiatives such as the children’s clinics with free gifts and refreshments, and transporting players in chariots to the draw,” the letter stated

Therefore, whilst they were not surprised that the stadium was almost at full capacity each day because of these efforts, they felt it was also worth noting that you also enjoyed the highest attended tie of this round.

“The Panel feels that a grade of Above Group Standard was thoroughly deserved,” the communication from ITF mentioned.

The R&R panel, which announces awards for the Davis Cup ties makes its decisions on various parameters, which includes reports and feedback from ITF supervisors, umpires, players and the visiting nation’s National Federation.

The AITA secretary general Hiranmoy Chatterjee said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank and congratulate the entire team of MSLTA and everyone, who were involved with the conduct of this tie and for earning this award. It is indeed a job very well done.”

The President of MSLTA Bharat Oza said: “We would like to thank the ITF for the prestigious recognition and it is truly a reward for the entire MSLTA and PMDTA teams that put in hard work to ensure a super successful Davis Cup after a gap of 43 years in Pune.”

The MSLTA secretary Sunder Iyer said: “The award and recognition gives us confidence and energy to promote the sport of tennis in Maharashtra with vigour and enthusiasm.”

