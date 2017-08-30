Italian anti-doping agency seeks to lengthen Sara Errani’s ban

Sara Errani has been given a backdated ban of two months. (Source: AP File) Sara Errani has been given a backdated ban of two months. (Source: AP File)

Italy’s anti-doping agency, NADO Italia, is appealing to lengthen the two-month ban handed to former French Open finalist Sara Errani. The organisation works independently from the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) and has filed a “statement of appeal” with the Switzerland based sports tribunal Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS). There is no clarification on how long ban the organisation is seeking for the Italian tennis player.

Errani in an emotional press statement had blamed food contamination from her mother’s breast cancer medication after testing positive for the banned substance letrozole in a test taken in February. The International Tennis Federation (ITF) panel ruled that Errani’s fault was “at the lower end of the scale.”

Her ban came into force immediately after testing positive (August 3) and is scheduled to end on October 2. This has ruled her out of the on-going US Open. The test was conducted in an out of competition level on February 16.

Letrozole can help increase body mass and has been banned for all athletes since 2005 following concerns from the World Anti-Doping Agency it was being abused by bodybuilders. There is no evidence it would enhance the performance of an elite tennis player.

All of Errani’s results during the period of February 16 and June 7 (date of second test – which came out negative) were annulled which meant all her ranking points during the period and had to forfeit her prize money.

In a statement following the judgement, Errani said, “I never took, in my life and during my career, any prohibited substance. From the first day I have turned pro I always followed precisely the WADA program; I never asked for any therapeutic exemption to use any banned substances, not even when needed because [I was] ill.”

“However, this substance is present in Femara, a medicine my mother has been using daily since 2012 for therapeutic purpose, further to a surgery for breast cancer, and therefore is present in the house where I am currently living.”

“Together with my family, we have tried to understand how this contamination could have happened, because I am 100% certain I haven’t taken a pill by mistake.”

“The only viable option has been that an accidental food contamination occurred at some stage in the house. This option has been supported by a further hair test to which I voluntary underwent.”

