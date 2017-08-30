Only in Express
It is tougher to stay at the top, says Angelique Kerber after first round US Open loss

German Angelique Kerber has not won a title since her triumph at the US Open last year and will now drop out of the world's top 10. Her best at a Grand Slam this year has been fourth round at Australian Open and Wimbledon.

By: Reuters | New York | Published:August 30, 2017 12:36 pm
angelique kerber, us open 2017, kerber titles 2017, kerber 2017, tennis news, us open news, sports news, indian express Angelique Kerber lost in straight sets in the first round of US Open to Naomi Osaka of Japan. (Source: Reuters)
Angelique Kerber has been given a brutal reminder this season that if becoming world number one is hard, staying at the top is even more difficult.
The defending U.S. Open champion was knocked out in the first round at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday when Japan’s Naomi Osaka steamrollered her 6-3 6-1 on the Arthur Ashe Stadium where she lifted the trophy 12 months ago.

German Kerber has not won a title since and will now drop out of the world’s top 10.

“It’s a new situation. Of course, you have always the goal for years to go there and to reach the top, but then if you are there, you actually don’t know what to expect,” Kerber, who became world number one after wining the U.S. Open last year, told a news conference.

“You have to get used to everything. You have to schedule your day, plan completely different and it’s for sure tougher to stay on top.”

She reached the final at the year-ending WTA finals, losing to Dominika Cibulkova, but relinquished the top ranking after being knocked out in the Australian Open fourth round.

She reclaimed it and lost it several times but there were serious concerns over her form going into the U.S. Open and Osaka was merciless in exposing the her weaknesses.

“After Wimbledon I was actually confident, because I was practising good. I knew that everything was going the right way, but I was a little bit injured and it’s still not 100 percent with my elbow,” the sixth seed said.

“I’m always trying my best and also my team is trying the best, and I think this was also during the whole year I always had some small things that (prevented me from) playing my best.

“I will try to forget the match as soon as possible and look forward again.”

Saina Nehwal’s shown courage to come back, but these are matches that need to be won 