Injured Petra Kvitova out of Eastbourne, a week before Wimbledon

By: AP | Eastbourne | Published:June 26, 2017 6:59 pm
Petra Kvitova, Eastbourne, Aegon Classic Championship, Ashleigh Barty, Wimbledon Organizers of the Aegon International confirmed Petra Kvitova’s withdrawal on Monday. (Source: AP)
Petra Kvitova has pulled out of the grass-court tournament in Eastbourne because of an abdominal injury, a day after winning her first title since her playing hand was injured in a knife attack.

Organizers of the Aegon International confirmed Kvitova’s withdrawal on Monday, a week before the start of Wimbledon. She won the Wimbledon title in 2011 and ’14.

Kvitova won the grass-court Aegon Classic in Birmingham on Sunday by beating Ashleigh Barty 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the final. It was only her second tournament since she was attacked at her home in December.

