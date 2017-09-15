India’s Davis Cup squad against Canada declared, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Yuki Bhambri to lead singles challenge

The doubles tie between Nestor-Pospisil and Bopanna-Raja will be played on Saturday. The doubles tie between Nestor-Pospisil and Bopanna-Raja will be played on Saturday.

India declared their squad that plays Canada in the upcoming Davis Cup World Group qualifier. Ramkumar Ramanathan and Yuki Bhambri will be playing the singles matches against Brayden Schnur and Denis Shapalov while Rohan Bopanna-Purav Raja will be facing Daniel Nestor-Vasek Posposil.

The first round of singles matches will be between Ramkumar Ramanathan and Brayden Schnur which will be followed by Yuki Bhambri taking on Denis Shapovalov. Both matches will be happening on Friday. The doubles tie between Nestor-Pospisil and Bopanna-Raja will be played on Saturday. The final round of singles matches between Shapalov and Ramanathan and Bhambri and Schnur will be played on Sunday.

Canada are without Milos Raonic and will be looking at Shapalov to provide the goods. “I’m sure they (Canada) have a lot of expectations from him,” said India’s captain Mahesh Bhupathi. “Which is good for us as the pressure will clearly be on him to deliver points for his team.”

With both sides posing strong singles contentions, the doubles rubber may become the crucial match. The Indian pair will be led by Bopanna, who won his maiden Grand Slam in the French Open mixed doubles, with Myneni his likely partner. The latter hasn’t had much playing time this season, having featured in only five Challenger matches towards the end of July since returning from a lengthy injury layoff. “The training camp had a big impact on him and helped him find his rhythm,” says team coach Zeeshan Ali. “He’s hitting the ball and moving well. He’s definitely a much better player now.”

