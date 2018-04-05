India vs China, Davis Cup 2018 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Davis Cup LIVE, TV coverage, time in IST

Veteran Leander Paes will aim for a historic 43rd win while China’s Yibing Wu will try to cause an upset. Veteran Leander Paes will aim for a historic 43rd win while China’s Yibing Wu will try to cause an upset.

India will square-off against China in Tianjin in the group stage (Asia/Oceania Group) playoffs in the Davis Cup starting Friday, April 6. Veteran Leander Paes will look to create history by aiming for the 43rd win in Davis Cup which will make him the most successful doubles player in the history of Davis Cup. However, along with him the likes of Ramkumar and Sumit Nagal will also be in the mix and it does look like India will be favourites to beat their Chinese counterparts. However, China’s latest teenage sensation Yibing Wu could spoil India’s party. From this year, matches have been reduced to best of three sets from being best of five sets. Ramkumar Ramanathan will open India’s campaign against Yibing Wu. The winner of the Davis Cup tie between the two nations will qualify for the World Group play-off.

Where is India vs China Davis Cup Davis Cup is being played?

India vs China Davis Cup will be played on the hard courts and chilly conditions of Tianjin in China.

What time does the Davis Cup begin?

India vs China Davis Cup tie begins at 07:30 AM IST and 0200 hrs GMT. In the first match of the tie, Ramkumar Ramanathan will take on Yibing Wu.

Which TV channel will telecast the Davis Cup 2018 Live?

India vs China Davis Cup contest will be broadcasted on Neo Sports. The pre-show will start at 1000 hrs IST on Monday morning.

How do I live stream Davis Cup?

India vs China Davis Cup will be live streamed on video.daviscup.com. You can also track the progress of the matches on IndianExpress.com as we will bring you all the updates and action.

