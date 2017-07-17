Ramkumar Ramanathan reaches career-high rank of 168

Ramkumar Ramanathan reached the final of Winnetka Challenger. Ramkumar Ramanathan reached the final of Winnetka Challenger.

Boosted by runner-up finish at the Winnetka Challenger in USA, Ramkumar Ramanathan moved one step higher in his fantastic season so far to establish a career-high ranking of 168 in singles. Playing Akira Santillan, a next-gen player, Ramkumar lost 6-7, 2-6 in the final in Illions in the $75,000 event. He earned 48 points for his final entry and jumped 16 places in the latter from his two week’s back best of 184 in the charts.

The 22-year-old from Chennai is now India’s best ranked player in the singles, followed by Yuki Bhambri (212), Prajnesh Gunneswaran (214), N Sriram Balaji (293) and Sumit Nagal (306).

In the doubles section for men, Rohan Bopanna continues to lead as far as the Indian players are concerned but he dropped a place to 22 following a second round exit at Wimbledon while partnering Édouard Roger-Vasselin. In the mixed doubles, though, he reached the quarterfinals with Gabriela Dabrowski. Divij Sharan (51) and Purav Raja (52) gained six and five spots respectively after reaching the second round at Wimbledon where they suffered a disappointing 8-10 defeat in the fifth set. Veteran Leander Paes also jumped three placed to be 59th in the chart despite a first round exit in both men’s and mixed doubles events. Meanwhile Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan (98) lost eight places.

In the women’s rankings, Sania Mirza was unchanged at number seven in the doubles. And in the singles, Ankita Raina continues to be highest-ranked singles player at number 277 (dropping three places) and she’s followed by Karman Kaur Thandi, who achieved a career-best rank of 400 after a runner-up finish at Naiman ITF event. There she lost to China’s J Lu 2-6, 1-6.

