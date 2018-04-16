Yuki Bhambri returns to top-100; rises to career best ranking

Yuki Bhambri jumped to World No 83 after winning the Taipei Challenger. (Express file photo by Ravi Kanojia) Yuki Bhambri jumped to World No 83 after winning the Taipei Challenger. (Express file photo by Ravi Kanojia)

Yuki Bhambri on Monday (April 16) jumped 22 places in the latest ATP Rankings to once again enter the top-100. He thus became a top-100 ranked player for the first time since February 2016. Bhambri moved to a career-best World No 83 in the world after winning the Taipei Challenger on Sunday when he beat compatriot Ramkumar Ramanathan in the final. This is India’s best ATP ranking since Somdev Devvarman reached a career-high World No 62 in July 2011.

Since hitting the top-100 ranking in 2015 and thereafter, Bhambri had been plagued with injuries which saw him miss extensive part of the tennis calendar. If he can maintain this ranking, he can be a direct entry for Grand Slams and Masters 1000 tournaments. Recently, he reached the main draw of ATP 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami going on to the third round and second round respectively.

MUST READ | Yuki Bhambri wins Taipei Challenger, set to return to top-100 ranking

“It’s only the beginning, I have to move up a lot more and I am looking forward to the challenge,” Yuki told PTI. Asked if top-50 was a realistic target for him, Yuki said, “Not at the moment. Too far.”

Bhambri’s Davis Cup teammate Ramkumar Ramanathan also rose to a career best of 116 as he jumped 17 places on the back of the sojourn to the Taipei final.

Meanwhile, Sumit Nagal, India’s third best ranked player, lost two places to be 215. He is followed by Prajnesh Gunneswaran (266) and Arjun Kadhe (394).

In the doubles department, Divij Sharan further improved his career-best rank by moving up to 41, moving up one place in the latest ATP rankings. Leander Paes, who became the most successful doubles player in Davis Cup with a win against China, lost four places to be in 49th position. Rohan Bopanna is still leading the doubles chart for India at number 19.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd