Only in Express

India gets bye in first round for next year’s Davis Cup

It will be an away tie for India since they have already hosted China (March, 2005 in New Delhi) and New Zealand (February, 2017 in Pune). The second round will be held from April 6-8.

By: PTI | Published:September 20, 2017 10:25 pm
india davis cup, davis cup, india vs uzbekistan davis cup, india vs uzbekistan tennis, rohan bopanna, n sriram balaji, balaji tennis, tennis news, sports news, indian express India had it easy against Uzbekistan in the singles on Friday and the doubles on Saturday. (Source: PTI)
Top News

Top seeded India today got a bye in the first round of next year’s Davis Cup in the Asia/Oceania group I as draw was made for the competition, dubbed as World Cup of tennis.

India had lost to hosts Canada 2-3 in the World Group play-offs in Edmonton to get back to Asian zone.

Featuring in the top half of the draw, China will hosts New Zealand in their first round and India will take on the winner of the February 2-4 tie in the second round.

It will be an away tie for India since they have already hosted China (March, 2005 in New Delhi) and New Zealand (February, 2017 in Pune). The second round will be held from April 6-8.

India have made four attempts in a row to make to the elite-16-nation World Group but could not cross the hurdle. India lost to Serbia (2014), Czech Republic (2015) and Spain (2016) before losing to Canada this year.

In the bottom half of the draw, Pakistan have been drawn against Korea while second seed Uzbekistan have got a bye.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Most Read
    Express Adda
    Live Cricket Scores & Results

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 20, 201721:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    41
    Zone B - Match 86
    FT
    39
    Patna Pirates beat Tamil Thalaivas (41-39)
    Sep 21, 201720:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone A - Match 87
    Sep 21, 201721:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone B - Match 88

    Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 